April 4 Peach Property Group AG:

* Resolves capital increase; Kreissparkasse Biberach becomes new anchor investor with 7.8 pct shares

* Says 422,554 new registered shares issued from authorised capital

* Proceeds will be used to finance acquisitions in residential real estate in germany

* First day of trading of new shares - 7 April 2017

* Kreissparkasse Biberach becomes Peach Property Group AG's second largest shareholder with 7.8 pct

* Says gross proceeds from issue totals 6.9 million Swiss francs ($6.89 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0011 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)