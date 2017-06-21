WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 21 Peak Resorts Inc-
* Peak Resorts announces two new expansion projects and provides preliminary fiscal year 2017 results
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $120 million to $125 million
* Expects to report ebitda of approximately $26-$27 million for FY 2017 despite poor seasonal weather conditions
* Company anticipates having over $30 million in operating cash on balance sheet at year-end
* Peak Resorts - intends to apply for construction permits at co's hunter mountain resort in hunter, new york, expansion expected to cost about $9 million
* Peak Resorts Inc - hunter mountain expansion has potential to generate $1.5 million to $2 million in incremental ebitda per year
* Fy2017 revenue view $127.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Peak Resorts- hidden valley zip tour expansion expected to cost about $2.5 million, potential to generate $0.5 million - $1 million in incremental ebitda per year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.