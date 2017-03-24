March 24 Pec Ltd

* By an order of high court of republic of singapore co's s 51% -owned unit major insulation & links (mil) marketing pte was ordered to be wound up

* Company has made a provision for full impairment of its investment of approximately s$3 million in mil

* Winding up of mil not expected to have material impact on net earnings per share or net tangible assets of co for fy2017.