BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
March 24 Pec Ltd
* By an order of high court of republic of singapore co's s 51% -owned unit major insulation & links (mil) marketing pte was ordered to be wound up
* Company has made a provision for full impairment of its investment of approximately s$3 million in mil
* Winding up of mil not expected to have material impact on net earnings per share or net tangible assets of co for fy2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION