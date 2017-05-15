BRIEF-Bombardier unveils Ethiopian Airlines as previously undisclosed customer that ordered Q400 aircraft
* Bombardier unveils Ethiopian Airlines as previously undisclosed customer that ordered Q400 aircraft
May 15 Pediapharm Inc
* Pediapharm arranges private placement of units for $5,000,000
* Pediapharm Inc - agreed to a non-brokered private placement of 14.7 million units of company at a price of $0.34 per unit
* Pediapharm Inc - net proceeds of offering will be used to secure new business opportunities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* General Electric Co signs a multi-year services agreement with Jordan’s samra electric power company