Feb 28 Pediapharm Inc

* Pediapharm announces third quarter financial results - 73 pct increase in revenue

* Pediapharm Inc - NYDA is expected to reach $4.2 million - $4.4 million in fiscal 2017

* Qtrly total revenue reached $1.77 million representing an increase of 73 pct