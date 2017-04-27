BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 27 Peeks Social Ltd
* Peeks social ltd. Announces increase to private placement
* To increase amount of private placement to a maximum of c$6.5 million from a maximum of c$5.4 million
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results