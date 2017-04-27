BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Pegasus Publishing SA:
* Fy 2016 turnover at 40.5 million euros ($44.00 million)versus 44.0 million euros year ago
* Fy 2016 net loss at 25.4 million euros versus loss 63.5 million euros year ago
* Fy 2016 EBITDA loss at 15.2 million euros versus EBITDA loss of 7.0 million euros year ago
* Net cash on Dec. 31, 2016 at 0.6 million euros versus 0.8 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/2p7JYb9 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9204 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
CAIRO, May 27 Egyptian air raids over Libya have destroyed several camps that trained the militants who killed dozens of Christians in southern Egypt on Friday, the Egyptian military said on Saturday.