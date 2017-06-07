PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 23
June 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 7 PEGASUS PUBLISHING SA:
* SAYS ANY REFERENCE FOR THE COMPOSITION CHANGE OF THE BOARD "PEGASUS PUBLISHING SA" IS UNFOUNDED AND INCORRECT Source text: bit.ly/2sfpaRn Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SINGAPORE, June 23 Singapore's industrial production in May grew for the 10th consecutive month from a year earlier, helped by strong electronics output, data showed on Friday.