May 10 Pegatron Corp :

* Says it plans to issue unsecured corporate bonds worth up to T$15 billion in total, to repay loan and enrich working capital

* Says it plans to issue second series 5-yr overseas unsecured convertible corporate bonds worth up to $300 million, to repay loan and enrich working capital

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/zqyRYf ; goo.gl/AR664W

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)