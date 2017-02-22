BRIEF-HMV Digital China Group says Full Times Investment enters agreement with Noble One Investments
* Vendor Full Times Investment, Purchaser Noble One Investments and issuer Trillion Grand Corporate Co entered into agreement
Feb 22 Pegatron Corp
* Says unit Pegaglobe (Kunshan) Co Ltd buys equipment worth T$411.4 million ($13.36 million) from Installation Engineering Co Ltd of First Bureau Group of CSCEC
