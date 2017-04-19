April 19 Pegatron Corp

* Says subsidiary Protek (Shanghai) Ltd buys machinery equipment worth T$1.3 billion ($42.73 million) from Panasonic Industrial Devices Sales Taiwan Co Ltd

* Says subsidiary Pegaglobe (Kunshan) Co Ltd buys machinery equipment worth T$1.1 billion from Panasonic Industrial Devices Sales Taiwan Co Ltd

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.4220 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)