July 7 (Reuters) - PEGROCO INVEST AB (PUBL)

* Performs Additional Investments in Flexenclosure

* Loan Is Split Into Sek 60 Million of Cash and Sek 39 Million Conversion of Current Loan

* PEGROCO CONTRIBUTE WITH PRO RATA IN CASH PORTION BY SEK 23 MILLION AND BY CONVERTING EXISTING LOANS TO FLEXENCLOSURE OF SEK 36.7 MILLION