May 17 PEGROCO INVEST AB (PUBL)

* AGM DECIDED TO INCREASE COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL BY NO MORE THAN SEK 81,521.76 THROUGH A NEW ISSUE, NOT EXCEEDING 2,717,392 ORDINARY SHARES

* IF EMISSION IS FULLY SUBSCRIBED, PROCEEDS WILL RISE TO SEK 50 MILLION BEFORE EMISSION COSTS

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE IS SEK 18.40 PER SHARE