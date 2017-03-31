UPDATE 1-Iranian film "A Man of Integrity" wins 'Certain Regard' competition at Cannes
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
March 31 Peking University Resources Holdings Co Ltd
* Xie Ke Hai resigned as executive director with effect from 31 march 2017
* Shi Hua and Liao Hang were appointed as executive directors
* Wei Jun Min and Xie Ke Hai resigned as executive directors with effect from 31 march 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)