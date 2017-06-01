June 1 Pele Mountain Resources Inc:
* Pele Mountain announces an loi with Enirgi Group,
management changes and the sale of Eco Ridge
* Pele Mountain Resources Inc - Rob Scargill has been
appointed as Pele's interim president and CEO
* Pele Mountain- terms of LOI include that Enirgi will be
issued 85-percent ownership of pele on a fully-diluted basis
* Pele Mountain - Pele's board has concluded that due to
continuing weak uranium and rare earth prices, Eco Ridge remains
uneconomic
* Pele Mountain - intention to proceed with consolidation of
common shares on basis of 10 for 1
