June 30 (Reuters) - PELION SA:

* Its Shareholders Decide on Total Fy 2016 Dividend Payment of 15.0 Million Zlotys in Two Tranches

* in First Tranche to Pay 0.35 Zloty Per Share

* IN SECOND TRANCHE TO PAY 1.00 ZLOTY PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)