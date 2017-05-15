May 15 Pembina Pipeline Corp
* Pembina pipeline corporation and petrochemical industries
co. Of kuwait establish joint venture and proceed with front end
engineering design for proposed 1.2 billion pound per year
integrated polypropylene facility
* Pembina pipeline corp - proposed pdh/pp facility is
expected to consume 22,000 barrels per day of alberta-produced
propane
* Pembina pipeline corp - preliminary capital cost estimate
of project is $3.8 - $4.2 billion (gross)
* Pembina pipeline - project anticipated to produce over 1.2
billion pounds/year of polypropylene, to be transported to north
american and global markets
* Pembina pipeline-co, pic executed 50/50 jv agreements
including terms in support of project & formed a new entity,
canada kuwait petrochemical corp
* Pembina pipeline - jv expects to construct pdh/pp facility
in close proximity to rfs in sturgeon county, part of alberta's
industrial heartland
