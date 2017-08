BRIEF-Pembina Pipeline Corporation Q2 earnings per share $0.26‍​

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Pembina Pipeline Corp

* Pembina Pipeline Corporation reports solid second quarter 2017 results

* Pembina Pipeline Corp - qtrly revenue $1,166 ‍​ million versus $1,027 million

* Pembina Pipeline Corp - qtrly total volume 1,963 MBOE/D versus 1,793 MBOE/D

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.26‍​

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view c$1.29 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Pembina Pipeline - upon closing of veresen transaction, pembina intends to increase its monthly dividend by 5.9 percent to $0.18 per common share

* Pembina Pipeline-on way to fulfilling goal of reaching projected 2018 adjusted EBITDA between $2.55 billion and $2.75 billion, assuming completion of veresen deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: