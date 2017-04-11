April 11 Pembina Pipeline Corp

* Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides natural gas liquids value chain commercial update

* Pembina Pipeline Corp says it has signed a non-binding letter of intent With Prince Rupert Legacy Inc

* Pembina Pipeline Corp says under LoI, Pembina has commenced site assessment and engagement with key stakeholders including aboriginal communities

* Pembina Pipeline - initial assessments of site indicate it ideal for development of export terminal with capacity of about 20,000 barrels per day of lpg

* Pembina Pipeline Corp says Pembina expects a project timeline of two years from final investment decision

* Sees project capital cost ranging between $125 million and $175 million

* Pembina Pipeline Corp says is advancing engineering for its 100 million cubic feet per day duvernay ii facility, a replica of its duvernay i facility

* Pembina Pipeline Corp says Duvernay I facility, along with associated field hub, is expected to come into service on time and on budget in Q4 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: