BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 11 Pembina Pipeline Corp
* Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides natural gas liquids value chain commercial update
* Pembina Pipeline Corp says it has signed a non-binding letter of intent With Prince Rupert Legacy Inc
* Pembina Pipeline Corp says under LoI, Pembina has commenced site assessment and engagement with key stakeholders including aboriginal communities
* Pembina Pipeline - initial assessments of site indicate it ideal for development of export terminal with capacity of about 20,000 barrels per day of lpg
* Pembina Pipeline Corp says Pembina expects a project timeline of two years from final investment decision
* Sees project capital cost ranging between $125 million and $175 million
* Pembina Pipeline Corp says is advancing engineering for its 100 million cubic feet per day duvernay ii facility, a replica of its duvernay i facility
* Pembina Pipeline Corp says Duvernay I facility, along with associated field hub, is expected to come into service on time and on budget in Q4 of 2017
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results