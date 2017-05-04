May 4 Pembina Pipeline Corp

* Pembina pipeline corporation reports strong first quarter 2017 results

* Pembina pipeline corp says qtrly total volume 2,010 mboe/d versus 1,804 mboe/d

* Pembina pipeline corp qtrly earnings per share $0.49

* Pembina pipeline corp qtrly revenue $1,485 million versus $1,017 million

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view c$1.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Pembina pipeline corp - "by next year in 2018", expect adjusted ebitda to reach approximately $1.8 billion to $1.9 billion

* Pembina pipeline - "by next year in 2018" expect adjusted ebitda to increases to $2.55 to $2.75 billion, should transaction with veresen successfully close