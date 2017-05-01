BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Pembina Pipeline Corp:
* Pembina and Veresen to create leading north american energy infrastructure company
* Pembina Pipeline Corp - transaction is valued at approximately $9.7 billion including assumption of veresen's debt and preferred shares
* Pembina Pipeline Corp- transaction was unanimously approved by boards of directors of both companies
* Pembina Pipeline - offering to buy all outstanding veresen common shares in exchange for either 0.4287 of a common share of Pembina or $18.65 in cash
* Pembina Pipeline says upon completion of transaction, Pembina's common shareholders expected to own about 80 percent of combined company
* Pembina Pipeline- co, Veresen enter agreement to create energy infrastructure company with a pro-forma enterprise value of approximately $33 billion
* Expects transaction to be accretive to adjusted cash flow per share on a run-rate basis beginning in 2018
* Pembina Pipeline - assuming full pro-ration, each veresen shareholder would get $4.8494 in cash, 0.3172 share of pembina for each veresen common share
* Pembina Pipeline says upon completion of transaction, Veresen's shareholders are expected to own approximately 20 percent of combined company
* Pembina Pipeline - through 2018, combined company is expecting its low-risk, fee-for-service adjusted ebitda to increase to in excess of 85 percent
* Pembina Pipeline Corp - combined, Pembina and veresen will own approximately 5.8 bcf/d (net) of gas processing infrastructure across wcsb by 2018
* Pembina Pipeline Corp- pro-forma adjusted ebitda is expected to increase to $2.55 - $2.75 billion in 2018 for combined company
* Pembina Pipeline Corp - on a run-rate basis, before tax, synergies are expected to average $75 to $100 million annually for combined company
* Pembina Pipeline Corp - Pembina's senior executive team will be responsible for leading combined company with mick dilger as president and CEO
* Pembina says subject to successful completion of transaction, Pembina intends to increase its monthly common share dividend by 5.9 percent
* Pembina Pipeline Corp- cash consideration associated with transaction will be initially funded through company's $2.5 billion unsecured credit facility
* Pembina Pipeline Corp - three of current members of veresen board of directors will be appointed to pembina board of directors at closing of deal
* Pembina Pipeline Corp - don althoff, veresen's president and chief executive officer will continue to be involved in combined company
* Pembina Pipeline Corp - randy findlay will maintain his position as chair of board of Pembina Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
