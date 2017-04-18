April 18 Pembury Lifestyle Group Limited :

* Reviewed provisional consolidated results for the 10 month period ended Dec. 31 2016

* Revenue has grown 148 pct for 10 months ended Dec 31 compared to first year of operations ended Feb. 29 2016

* Forecast indicates schools will have positive cash flows in next 2 years based on current occupancy levels, expected growth in pupil numbers in 2018

* Diluted headline loss per share 4.48 cents for 10 month period ended Dec. 31 2016