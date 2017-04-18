BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
April 18 Pembury Lifestyle Group Limited :
* Reviewed provisional consolidated results for the 10 month period ended Dec. 31 2016
* Revenue has grown 148 pct for 10 months ended Dec 31 compared to first year of operations ended Feb. 29 2016
* Forecast indicates schools will have positive cash flows in next 2 years based on current occupancy levels, expected growth in pupil numbers in 2018
* Diluted headline loss per share 4.48 cents for 10 month period ended Dec. 31 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
SAN ANTONIO, May 26 A former Texas nurse known as the "angel of death" for allegedly having killed up to 60 babies was served a new murder warrant linking her to the death of an infant boy more than 30 years ago, a district attorney said on Friday.