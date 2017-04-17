BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 17 Air Transport Services Group Inc -
* PEMCO World Air Services - has secured a 3-year maintenance agreement with u.s.-based carrier frontier airlines covering frontier's expanding fleet
* Pemco World Air Services - maintenance services will be performed primarily at pemco's maintenance facilities at tampa international airport Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.