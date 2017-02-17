BRIEF-Ansell says Magnus Nicolin to continue as managing director and CEO until end of 2021 financial year
* Magnus Nicolin to continue as managing director and ceo until end of 2021 financial year
Feb 17 Pengqi Technology Development Co Ltd
* Says it signs agreement to acquire 51 percent stake in electronic technology firm for 299 million yuan ($43.56 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2kwB0Um
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8640 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Magnus Nicolin to continue as managing director and ceo until end of 2021 financial year
* INDUSTRIALIZATION CONTRACT TOTALING €1 MILLION FOR THE MANUFACTURING OF AN INNOVATIVE ADMINISTRATION AND CLOSURE SYSTEM COMPATIBLE WITH VIALS