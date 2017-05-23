May 23 Pengqi Technology Development Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.02 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to A share shareholders of record on May 26, B share shareholders of record on June 2

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 31 and the dividend will be paid on May 31 for A share and June 9 for B share

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/gieXJc

