March 20 Pengrowth Energy Corp
* Pengrowth reaches agreement to sell north central Alberta
properties for $180 million
* Pengrowth Energy -divested assets generated average daily
production of approximately 4,920 barrels of oil equivalent per
day during q4 of 2016
* Pengrowth Energy - expects to use a portion of sale
proceeds to pre-pay remaining outstanding us $100 million of
6.35 pct senior term notes
* Pengrowth Energy Corp - sees revised 2017 production to be
between 47,000 and 49,000 boe per day
* Pengrowth Energy Corp - full year 2017 average production
guidance is expected to be impacted by approximately 3,100 boe
per day due to deal
* Pengrowth Energy Corp sees 2017 total capital expenditures
$125 million
* Pengrowth Energy Corp - sees fy 2017 funds flow from
operations $170 million
