Feb 21 Pengrowth Energy Corp
* Pengrowth announces plan to reduce outstanding debt by
$530 mln through retirement of $127 mln of convertible
debentures and the prepayment of us $300 mln of the 6.35 pct
senior notes due July 26, 2017
* Pengrowth Energy Corp - plan to reduce its outstanding
debt through use of existing cash on hand
* Pengrowth Energy Corp - intends to use cash on hand to
retire $127 million of convertible debentures, on maturity on
March 31, 2017
* Pengrowth Energy - to use remaining cash to pre-pay us
$300 million principal amount outstanding of us $400 million
6.35 pct senior notes maturing July 26, 2017
* Pengrowth Energy Corp - following payments, co expects
pro-forma debt to be reduced to about $1.1 billion and comprised
entirely of senior term notes
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: