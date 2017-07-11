BRIEF-Pengrowth to sell its Olds/Garrington area assets for $300 mln

1 Min Read
July 11 (Reuters) - Pengrowth Energy Corp-
* Pengrowth enters into agreement for the sale of its olds/garrington area assets for $300 million
* Pengrowth Energy Corp sees 2017 average daily production 41,500 to 43,500 boe per day
* Pengrowth Energy Corp - olds/garrington area assets are expected to generate 2017 average daily production of 13,875 barrels of oil equivalent per day
* Pengrowth Energy Corp sees 2017 total capital expenditures $125 million
* Pengrowth Energy - entered agreement with a private company owned by a large canadian life insurance co for sale of its olds/garrington area assets
* Pengrowth Energy Corp - purchaser of second Swan Hills sales package has indicated that it is unable to complete its financing for acquisition
* Pengrowth Energy Corp - has given notice of termination of sale agreement announced on march 20
* Pengrowth Energy Corp - Pengrowth will recommence its efforts to sell Swan Hills assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: