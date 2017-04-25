BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Pengrowth Energy Corp-
* Pengrowth enters into agreement to sell remaining Swan Hills assets for $185 million
* Pengrowth Energy Corp - divested assets generated average daily production of approximately 5,150 barrels of oil equivalent per day during q4
* Pengrowth Energy - sale of remaining swan hills assets expected to impact 2017 average production guidance by approximately 3,400 boe per day
* Pengrowth Energy Corp - divested assets had proved plus probable reserves of 21.0 million boe assigned to them as at december 31, 2016
* Pengrowth Energy Corp - revised 2017 production to be between 43,500 and 45,500 boe per day
* Pengrowth energy corp sees 2017 total capital expenditures $125 million
* Pengrowth Energy Corp - sees fy funds flow from operations $160 million
* Pengrowth Energy - to use proceeds from sale to further reduce its debt, including prepaying remaining outstanding $100 million of 6.35% senior term notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.