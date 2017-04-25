April 25 Pengrowth Energy Corp-

* Pengrowth enters into agreement to sell remaining Swan Hills assets for $185 million

* Pengrowth Energy Corp - divested assets generated average daily production of approximately 5,150 barrels of oil equivalent per day during q4

* Pengrowth Energy - sale of remaining swan hills assets expected to impact 2017 average production guidance by approximately 3,400 boe per day

* Pengrowth Energy Corp - divested assets had proved plus probable reserves of 21.0 million boe assigned to them as at december 31, 2016

* Pengrowth Energy Corp - revised 2017 production to be between 43,500 and 45,500 boe per day

* Pengrowth energy corp sees 2017 total capital expenditures $125 million

* Pengrowth Energy Corp - sees fy funds flow from operations $160 million

* Pengrowth Energy - to use proceeds from sale to further reduce its debt, including prepaying remaining outstanding $100 million of 6.35% senior term notes