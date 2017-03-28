UPDATE 5-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Updates with latest BA statement)
March 28 Penn National Gaming Inc:
* Penn National Gaming enters into definitive agreement to acquire operations of Bally’S Casino Tunica and Resorts Casino Tunica for pre-synergy purchase multiple of 3.7x
* Penn National Gaming Inc - deal for $44.0 million cash
* Following completion of proposed transaction, penn national will operate both Tunica Properties
* Penn National Gaming Inc - deal will be immediately accretive to our operating results upon closing
* Penn National Gaming - after compeltion, co will lease underlying real property associated with the 2 businesses from gaming and leisure properties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.