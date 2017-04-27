BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 27 Penn National Gaming Inc:
* Penn National Gaming reports first quarter revenue of $776.2 million and income from operations of $140.3 million resulting in record first quarter adjusted ebitda after master lease payments of $109.3 million
* Q1 revenue $776.2 million
* Sees FY net revenue $3.1 billion
* Sees three months ending June 30, net revenues $ 776.8 million
* Sees three months ending June 30, diluted earnings per common share $ 0.22
* Sees FY earnings per share $0.60
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.20, revenue view $778.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $0.55, revenue view $3.07 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly diluted earnings per common share $0.06
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results