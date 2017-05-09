May 9 Penn Virginia Corp

* Penn Virginia Corporation reports first quarter 2017 results and provides operational update

* Q1 earnings per share $1.88

* Penn Virginia Corp - Average daily production in q2 of 2017 is expected to be in range of 9,300 to 9,700 boepd

* Company continues to expect total 2017 production volumes at 3.7 to 4.0 mmboe

* Expected range of capital expenditures for 2017 remains unchanged between $120 million and $140 million

* Penn Virginia Corp - Is planning to drill and complete eight wells together on two adjacent pads in second and third quarters

* Production reached 9,495 barrels of oil equivalent per day in quarter

* Penn Virginia Corp - Qtrly total revenues $35.4 million versus $30.5 million