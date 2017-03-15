March 15 Penn West Petroleum Ltd

* Penn west announces its financial and operational results for the year ended december 31, 2016 and 2016 reserves results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.46

* In 2017, company plans to self-fund a $180 million capital program

* Penn west petroleum ltd- are increasing full year 2017 average production guidance to 30,500 - 31,500 boe per day

* Penn west petroleum ltd- anticipate our 2017 capital program will be paid for fully with funds flow from operations

* Penn west petroleum ltd - retained production in key development areas in q4 of 2016 increased by about 3,500 boe per day to 28,655 boe per day

* Penn west petroleum ltd qtrly funds flow from operations $ 0.10

* Penn west petroleum ltd qtrly total production 38,481 boe/d versus 77,398 boe/d