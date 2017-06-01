June 1 Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd :

* PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. upsizes credit facility to $375 million

* Pennantpark - ‍all other terms, including interest rate of libor plus 200 basis points, remain unchanged​

* Pennantpark - increased size of its credit facility from $350 million to $375 million

* Pennantpark - ‍credit facility is secured by all of assets held By Pennantpark Floating Rate Funding I, Llc​