US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 16 Pennar Industries Ltd:
* Says receipt of Rs 152 crores orders by our subsidiary Pennar Engineered Building Systems Limited
* Says orders from Hetero Drugs, Amplus Energy Solution, Melpl, S G Pharma, Shahi Exports and others Source text: bit.ly/2ncStBO Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)