Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 Penntex Midstream Partners Lp
* Penntex Midstream Partners - as of June 19, about 12.4 million common units representing limited partner interests in partnership were validly tendered
* Penntex Midstream Partners Lp - common units were validly tendered and accepted for purchase by Energy Transfer Partners L.P. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.