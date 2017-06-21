June 21 Pennymac Financial Services Inc

* Pennymac Financial Services Inc announces $50 million stock repurchase program

* Pennymac Financial Services - board authorized stock repurchase program under which co may repurchase up to $50 million of outstanding class a common stock

* Pennymac Financial Services - ‍company intends to finance stock repurchase program through cash on hand​