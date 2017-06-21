UPDATE 1-Italy votes in local elections that may boost the centre-right
* Anti-establishment 5-Star still strong at national level (Adds start to voting, early turnout, government still working on banks decree)
June 21 Pennymac Financial Services Inc
* Pennymac Financial Services Inc announces $50 million stock repurchase program
* Pennymac Financial Services - board authorized stock repurchase program under which co may repurchase up to $50 million of outstanding class a common stock
* Pennymac Financial Services - company intends to finance stock repurchase program through cash on hand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Anti-establishment 5-Star still strong at national level (Adds start to voting, early turnout, government still working on banks decree)
FRANKFURT, June 25 The time may be nearing for the European Central Bank to start discussing the end of unprecedented stimulus as growth and inflation are both moving in the right direction, Bundesbank president Jens Weidmann told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.