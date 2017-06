May 4 PennyMac Financial Services Inc

* PennyMac Financial Services reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue $204.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.47

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Qtrly book value per share increased to $16.01, up from $15.49 at December 31, 2016