BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 Pennymac Financial Services Inc:
* Pennymac Financial Services - on April 28, co through its units entered into a third amended and restated master repurchase agreement - SEC filing
* Pennymac Financial Services - agreement committed to April 27, 2018, together with certain master repurchase agreement dated as of Dec 19 2016
* Pennymac Financial Services Inc - agreement provides for a maximum combined purchase price of $1.5 billion
* Pennymac Financial Services Inc - maximum combined committed purchase price under repurchase agreement and VFN repurchase agreement is $700 million Source text: (bit.ly/2p9U3lr) Further company coverage:
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.