* PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust prices public offering
of 8.00 percent series B fixed-to-floating rate cumulative
redeemable preferred shares
* PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust - company intends to
apply to list series B preferred shares on New York stock
exchange under symbol "PMT PRB."
* PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust-pricing of underwritten
public offering of 7 million of 8.00 percent series B preferred
shares for proceeds of $175 million
