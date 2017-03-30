March 30 Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust
:
* Pennymac mortgage investment trust-on march 24, 2017 co
through unit, pennymac holdings entered second amended and
restated loan and security agreement
* Pennymac mortgage investment trust - Citi loan agreement
is committed to march 2, 2018 - sec filing
