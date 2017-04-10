BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 10 Penske Automotive Group Inc:
* Penske Automotive acquires Mercedes-Benz dealership in Phoenix, Arizona
* Penske Automotive Group Inc says acquisition is expected to generate estimated annual revenue of approximately $250 million
* Penske Automotive Group Inc - acquisition is expected to generate estimated annual revenue of approximately $250 million
* Penske Automotive Group inc says has acquired Schumacher European Ltd
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results