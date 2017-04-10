April 10 Penske Automotive Group Inc:

* Penske Automotive acquires Mercedes-Benz dealership in Phoenix, Arizona

* Penske Automotive Group Inc says acquisition is expected to generate estimated annual revenue of approximately $250 million

* Penske Automotive Group Inc - acquisition is expected to generate estimated annual revenue of approximately $250 million

* Penske Automotive Group inc says has acquired Schumacher European Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: