BRIEF-Pentanova Energy Corp announces finalized terms on acquisition of Patagonia Oil Corp and financing totalling $45.6 mln in units

July 24 (Reuters) - Pentanova Energy Corp

* Pentanova Energy Corp. announces finalized terms on acquisition of Patagonia Oil Corp and financing totalling $45.6 million in units

* Pentanova Energy Corp - ‍Patagonia has renegotiated certain of its agreements to acquire oil and gas assets in Argentina​

* Pentanova Energy - Co placed non-brokered financing of subscription receipts at price of $0.80/subscription receipt for proceeds between $16 million $20 million​