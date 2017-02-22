Feb 22 Penumbra Inc:

* Independent study supports use of Penumbra aspiration as frontline thrombectomy therapy for acute ischemic stroke

* 85.4 percent of patients treated with Penumbra's aspiration system achieved primary endpoint of TICI 2b/3 at end of procedure

* 63% patients treated with aspiration system achieved secondary endpoint of TICI 2b/3 after frontline treatment versus 67.7% with stent retrievers