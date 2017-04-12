BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 12 People Corp
* PEOPLE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF SIRIUS BENEFIT PLANS INC
* TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW
* PEOPLE CORPORATION HAS PURCHASED 100% OF SHARES OF SIRIUS BENEFITS FOR $15 MILLION
* SAYS AMOUNT PAID ON CLOSING WAS FUNDED THROUGH DRAWING ON COMPANY'S EXISTING SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results