March 7 People's Insurance Group Of China Co Ltd

* Appointment of Chen Wuzhao as a Director of second session of board will take effect from 2 march 2017

* Retirement of Du Jian as an independent non-executive director of company will also take effect on 2 march

* Appointment of Jing Xin as an independent supervisor of second session of board of supervisors will take effect from 2 march