Sri Lankan rupee weaker on importer dlr demand in dull trade
COLOMBO, May 29 The Sri Lankan rupee edged down on Monday in dull trade as dollar demand from importers outpaced exporter selling and inward remittance of the U.S. currency, traders said.
March 6 People's Insurance Group Of China Co Ltd
* Wang Yincheng has tendered his resignation as an executive director, vice chairman and president of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
COLOMBO, May 29 The Sri Lankan rupee edged down on Monday in dull trade as dollar demand from importers outpaced exporter selling and inward remittance of the U.S. currency, traders said.
* Says it issued corporate bonds worth 4 billion yuan with coupon rate of 5 percent