a day ago
BRIEF-People's United Bank acquires Leaf Commercial Capital
July 19, 2017 / 8:30 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-People's United Bank acquires Leaf Commercial Capital

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - People's United Financial Inc

* People's United Bank acquires Leaf Commercial Capital, Inc., one of the largest, independent commercial equipment finance companies in the U.S.

* People's United Financial -‍ People's united will buy about $730 million of net investment in leases & loans and retain approximately $250 million of securitizations​

* Acquisition will be immediately accretive to People's United earnings

* Remaining Leaf Borrowings are expected to be repaid at close of acquistion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

