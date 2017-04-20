Ghana's 91-day bill yield falls to 12.6999 pct
ACCRA, May 26 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill fell to 12.6999 percent at an auction on Friday, from 13.2109 percent at the last sale on May 19.
April 20 People's United Financial Inc
* People's United Financial reports first quarter net income of $70.8 million, or $0.22 per common share, and announces common dividend increase
* Q1 non-GAAP operating earnings per share $0.22
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* People's United Financial Inc - board of directors voted to increase common stock dividend to an annual rate of $0.69 per share
* People's United Financial Inc - quarterly dividend of $0.1725 per share is payable May 15
* People's United Financial Inc - net interest income totaled $248.6 million in 1Q17 compared to $246.8 million in 4Q16. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Italy keen to avert "bail in" of investors in both banks (Adds sources, background)