Amazon launches "try-before-you-buy" fashion service
June 20 Amazon.com Inc launched on Tuesday a subscription-based box shopping service, Prime Wardrobe, as the world's largest online retailer steps up efforts to boost its apparel business.
May 15 PRZEDSIEBIORSTWO PRZEMYSLU SPOZYWCZEGO PEPEES SA (PEPEES):
* Q1 NET PROFIT 5.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.7 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 REVENUE 56.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 37.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 20 Amazon.com Inc launched on Tuesday a subscription-based box shopping service, Prime Wardrobe, as the world's largest online retailer steps up efforts to boost its apparel business.
* Year-Ago qtrly revenue 1.48 billion rgt and net profit 104.7 million rgt